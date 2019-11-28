Gunmen Abduct Monarch in Abuja

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have kidnapped Ibrahim Pada, a third-class traditional ruler of Rubochi in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Rubochi, SP Michael Ada, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said the traditional ruler was abducted at his residence on Tuesday.

“We received information that gunmen at midnight stormed the residence of the chief of Rubochi and took him to an unknown destination,” he said.

He said on receiving the information, the command immediately formed a search-and-rescue team which is now working to rescue the traditional ruler unhurt.

He added that the command would update members of the public on developments on the issue.

A resident of the community, Mr. Madaki Dogara, who also confirmed the incident, said it happened around 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday night.

He alleged that the gunmen, who wore camouflage, carried sophisticated weapons and shot indiscriminately into the air before whisking away the chief.

According to him, two children of the traditional ruler were seriously injured in the confusion that ensued after the abduction.