FCT Promises Skill Acquisition

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has assured residents in Abuja of the creation of 720 skill acquisition jobs for women and youths in each of the six area councils next month.

She stated this in Abuja recently.

The minister said the measure would pull out a total of 720 women and youths from joblessness and connect them with employers of labour.

Aliyu, also assured that plans had reached an advanced stage for the provision of 10 boreholes in each of the six area councils, to ameliorate the challenges of water and sanitation among rural communities in the territory.

The minister acknowledged that the task of running a mega city was enormous, but not insurmountable. She also solicited for the support of NTA Channel 5 and other notable media organisations for the realisation of Abuja of our dream.

“In the past three weeks, I have embarked on tour of facilities in the six area councils to ascertain the level of infrastructural decay in the rural communities with a view to fixing them in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate to complete all abandoned and ongoing projects,” Aliyu, who was represented at the occasion by the Director of Information and Communications, Mrs Stella Ojeme,said.

She added that through the inspection tours, she had been able to identify areas of needs and prioritised them for proper execution, adding the FCTA will carry out a comprehensive work on its youth centre in Nyanya for skills acquisition of women and youths across the Area Councils.

“It is my pleasure to report to you that by December 1, 2019, as part of activities to mark 100 days in office, we will engage 720 women and youths in different skills in each Area Council of the Territory. Also, plans have been concluded to provide 10 boreholes in each Area Council to address challenges of adequate water supply and sanitation”.