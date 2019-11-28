‘Apple iPhone 11 Range Will Enhance User Experience’

By Emma Okonji

Redington, the official Apple representative and Value Added Distributor in Nigeria, has said the recently released range of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in Lagos, will enhance customer experience, especially the tech savvy customers. At the launch, guests were treated to an exciting experience of the Apple innovation.

Speaking at the event, Category Head, Apple Africa for Redington, Vickram Gopaal, explained that the new devices would offer upgrades to essential features and were more powerful with more value for the new smartphones generation.

“As a global technology leader, we are committed to providing meaningful innovations to our consumers. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have been developed for individuals who are looking for the very best in user experience from amazing display, superior camera technology and long-lasting battery life. The devices come with amazing new features such as the Dual-Camera system in the iPhone 11, Triple-Lens Camera system in the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Super Retina XDR Displays, 4DX Spatial Audio, Slo-Mo Selfies also known as Slofies and A13 Bionic chip technology. It’s a complete package of great looks, value and top performance,” Gopaal said.

“The transformative Triple-Lens Camera system, Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto, add tons of capability without complexity. The new iPhones; iPhone 11 Pro lasts up to 4 hours longer than iPhone XS while iPhone 11 Pro Max lasts up to 5 hours longer than iPhone XS Max, this allows uninterrupted streaming, gaming and improved user experience. The improved battery life offers users more screen time for things like navigation and video playback,” Gopaal added.

Sales Head, Apple Nigeria for Redington, Sujeendra Prasad, said: “For instance, you can read emails, surf the web, and open docs on a stunning Super Retina XDR display with the unprecedented leap in battery life. You can be sure of your productivity, anytime, any day, anywhere. To all lovers of selfies, these devices are for them because the devices are perfect for photos, videos, and video conferences.”