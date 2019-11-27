Verve International Partners TVIO Solutions

Sunday Okobi

Verve International, one of the leading payments technology and Interswitch’s card business in Africa, has signed a collaborative agreement with TVIO Solutions, a strategic marketing and sales promotion agency, that develops and manages Jollofrewards.com

Jollofrewards.com, according to both firms, is an online rewards platform that enables organisations to reward loyalty, acquire and retain customers.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY, the CEO of Verve International Mr. Mike Ogbalu, commended the team at TVIO for such ingenuity.

“It has been creatively crafted to reward the insured based on the premium paid. The platform provides various travel, leisure and lifestyle incentives that includes free flights, free spa treatment, free hotel stay, free cinema tickets, free airtime, free fuel vouchers among others,” he said.

Ogbalu noted in the statement that the rewards initiative was in line with their organisational objective of rewarding Verve card holders.

He stated that through the partnership, Verve card holders would be entitled to free travel leisure and lifestyle incentives when they use their Verve card to buy or renew their insurance policies through partnering brokers.

In his response, the CEO of TVIO Group, Mr. Dominic Essien, said his firm was ere excited about the opportunity to partner a successful indigenous card scheme like Verve.

Another partnering brokerage firm, Messer J. Akin George and Co. Limited, who was represented by their Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Ayodeji Johnson, considered the initiative a welcome one, saying it would help to deepen market penetration in the insurance industry. He considered the 1.9million insurance policies in circulation out of 190million population in Nigeria as too low.

“Initiatives such as this will definitely cause a push in insurance sales and deepen penetration,” he added.

Also, Head of Partnerships and Alliances at TVIO Solutions, Ms. Dolapo Fadeyibi, expressed excitement at the, “huge acceptability of the product by customers,” adding that “customers are free to choose any policy from any insurance company’s existing bouquet on offer through the Jollof platform.”

Some of the notable brokerage firms in the consortium include J. Akin George & Limited, Stanbic Insurance Brokers, Epicure Insurance brokers among others.

On the partnership, Ogbalu added that, “more so, this partnership further consolidates our service footprint across the Nigerian and African financial ecosystem and guarantees that more customers would enjoy the benefits that accrue from using a Verve card.”