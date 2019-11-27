MediaReach Unveils mediafacts

MediaReach OMD has unveiled the latest edition of mediafacts book, which it started since 2001 with the objective of organising media information in West and Central Africa region.

The latest edition gives an extensive coverage of Nigeria and Ghana in English-speaking markets, as well as Cameroon and Republic of Benin in French-speaking markets and covers 19 markets in West and Central Africa.

Media practitioners and companies seeking inroads into the markets in the region are better equipped as they will find the book useful with its in-depth media overview, covering consumption of media, ranking of stations and publications, media investment trends, top categories and advertisers, demographic understanding of consumers.

It provides vital information and statistics about markets in terms of key facts and economic indicators. In addition to the hard copy, mediafacts is now available online.

MediaReach OMD agency, which started operations in Nigeria 19 years ago, continues to focus on syndicated and proprietary researches and has been consistently ranked number one by RECMA

Last year, the agency was awarded the Most Creative and Innovative Network of the Year for the 11th consecutive time by the Gunn Report for Media, which is the industry standard for evaluating media creativity, innovation and effectiveness.

Also in March 2017, it was ranked 35 in Jobberman Best 100 companies to work for in Nigeria, which was measured across various parameters including job satisfaction, career growth prospects, work-life balance, staff welfare, equal opportunity policy and company culture. Later that same month, MediaReach OMD Nigeria won the 2017 Young Lions Media – Nigeria Competition and Young Pro Media – West Africa Championship.