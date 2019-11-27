London-Abuja BA Flight Returns to Base after Losing Engine Mid-air

By Chinedu Eze

An aircraft operated by British Airways from London to Abuja on Tuesday made air return as a result of technical problem.

A statement issued by the airline, confirmed that BA 083 flight returned to Heathrow and was met by the emergency services as a precaution measure after experiencing a minor technical issue.

The aircraft took off from Heathrow airport Tuesday night and was airborne when pilot announced that the aircraft would be returning to its port of departure

Intending British Airways passengers to London from Abuja left the airport after flight 083 executed air return.

In a mail sent to THISDAY from British Airways office in London, which was signed by Gareth, the airline said, “For your information, the aircraft experienced a minor technical issue and our pilots elected to return to Heathrow. In terms of the emergency services meeting the aircraft, this is standard practice.

“Our aircraft returned to Heathrow and was met by the emergency services as a precaution after experiencing a minor technical issue. Our teams looked after our customers last night, providing them with overnight accommodation. We’re sorry to our customers for the delay to their travel plans.”