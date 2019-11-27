Gunmen Kill Police Orderly, Abduct Three Chinese in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

No fewer than three Chinese expatriates have been reportedly abducted by some gunmen in Itagunmodi, Osun State

THISDAY yesterday gathered that the expatriates were said to be working at a mining site located in the town when they were apprehended by some gunmen on Monday.

It was gathered that the police orderly that was attached to them was reportedly killed during the attack.

It was also learnt that one of the expatriates, who attempted to escape, was equally shot.

He was, however, said to be receiving treatment at the OAU Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife.

When contacted yesterday, Public Relations Officer, Osun State Police Command, Mrs. Folashade Odoro, said she was on annual leave, but effort to get the state Police Commissioner, Abiodun Ige, to confirm the incident did not yield positive results.