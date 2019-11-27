Chi Limited Introduces New Product

Chi Limited has introduced a new product to the Hollandia Family – the Hollandia Lactose Free Easy-to-Digest Milk, a ready-to-drink (RTD) lactose free milk.

Research has shown that majority of Nigerians are lactose intolerant and are unable to digest lactose present in milk. This gives rise to symptoms varying from bloating to flatulence, nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and stooling.

Most consumers may not connect these symptoms with lactose intolerance since the awareness is low. For those who are aware, they may stop taking milk, thereby losing out on all the benefits of milk, such as calcium, proteins and vitamins.

Therefore, a statement explained that as part of Chi Limited’s commitment to meet the dairy nutritional needs of consumers, the Hollandia Lactose free easy-to-digest milk was launched.

Rather than eliminating milk from their food, consumers can continue to use milk, while enjoying all the nutritional benefits it offers.

According to Chi Limited’s Managing Director, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, the availability of Hollandia Lactose Free Easy-to-Digest Milk means that all Nigerian consumers would now be able to experience a wholesome healthy experience.

“We are pleased to say that everyone can now enjoy the key nutrients found in milk that some would have otherwise missed out on. Hollandia Lactose Free Easy-to-Digest Milk delivers real dairy nutrition, and because it is 100 per cent lactose free, it is easy to digest for those with lactose sensitivities,” he stated.

Available in one litreLtr pack size, Hollandia Lactose Free Easy-to-Digest Milk can be purchased at Chi Shoppe, supermarkets and departmental stores, neighborhood kiosks, and markets across Nigeria.

Incorporated in 1980, CHI Limited is a market leader in the food and beverage sector in Nigeria. Each of its product offerings within the juice & dairy beverages and snacks categories in which it operates are category benchmarks which are loved for their taste and high nutrition.

CHI deploys the most advanced processing and packaging technology in making all its products.