Buhari Grieves over Death of 13 French Soldiers in Mali

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has grieved over the death of 13 French soldiers in Mali on Tuesday.

The French military personnel lost thier lives in a helicopter accident during an operation against terrorists in the West African country.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media an Publicity,Garba Shehu, said Buhari was saddened by the news of the helicopter accident that claimed the lives of the soldiers during an operation against the terrorists.

The President noted that the incident is of significance to Nigeria because France is a major international partner in the war against terrorism.

“We recognise France’s extensive experience in the war on terror and their assistance to African countries, including Nigeria, to tackle terrorism that poses the greatest security threat to the affected countries.

“Terrorism is a global problem that demands international cooperation, and I praise the efforts of the French government in assisting us in confronting this monster,” he said.

While commisserating with the French government, Buhari said it should not to allow the unfortunate incident to dampen its enthusiasm in terms of its active support towards fighting terrorism in Africa.

“On behalf of my government and the people of Nigeria, I extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of these patriotic soldiers that died in the line of duty. May their souls rest in peace”, President Buhari said.