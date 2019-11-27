ALMPO Announces Theme, Speakers for Mobile Money Conference 2019

The Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators (ALMPO) is set to host the 2019 Mobile Money Conference, with the theme “Mobile Money: Beyond Payments.” The event is scheduled to hold today, November 27, 2019 at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel.

Mobile money has continued to grow and serve as enabler to the realisation of financial inclusion target in Nigeria. According to data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), Nigeria recorded 50 percent increase in mobile money transactions and added over two million new users to the existing ones in 2018. This showed a significant growth in the usage and adoption of mobile money platform in Nigeria.

However, as consumer preference for mobile money services continue to evolve, so the need to disrupt the traditional system and expand the value chain of cash in-cash out, bill payments to micro-credit and micro-savings, micro-pension, micro-insurance and agric-tech to improve users experience and grow more adoption in Nigeria.

The Chairman of Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators (ALMPO), Mr. Chinedu Onuoha, disclosed that the objective of this year’s conference “is to forge a collaborative approach towards harnessing new initiatives and opportunity areas that will accelerate mobile money adoption and deepen financial inclusion.

“The Conference remains a platform for mobile money operators, regulators, and other stakeholders to discuss current situations, challenges and advancements of mobile money in Nigeria.

“The event is expected to pull c-level participants across payment and non-payment ecosystems in Nigeria,” he said.

The conference will feature discussions around “Beyond Payments: Disrupting the Value Chain to Deepen Mobile Money Adoption.”

Other topics include “Beyond Payments: Enhancing Industry Synergy in the Fight against Mobile Money Fraud;” “Setting Mobile Money Agenda for 2020;” “Harnessing New Opportunity Areas for Mobile Money Adoption in Nigeria” and a Special Presentation on “the State of Mobile Money in Nigeria”.

Some of the invited speakers/guests for the event are: Group CEO, BlueTag Group, Mr. Uzo Eziukwu (keynote Speaker); Chairperson of the 2019 Mobile Money Conference and Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria, Aishah Ahmad; The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Nigeria Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta and Academic Director, Lagos Business School, Prof. Olayinka David-West.

Others are Ag. Director General of PenCom, Hajia Aisha Dahir-Umar; Director, Payment Systems Management Department of CBN, Sam Okojere; Deputy Director, Payment System Policy and Oversight, CBN, Musa Jimoh and Director/Chief Executive, Nigeria Financial Intelligence

Unit ,Modibbo R. Hamman Tukur.

The list also included Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu; Commissioner of Police, Police Special Fraud, Ibrahim M. Kabiru and many other dignitaries are expected at the conference.

ALMPO is an umbrella body comprised of mobile payment operators licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria to drive delivery of efficient payment systems and increase financial inclusion in Nigeria.