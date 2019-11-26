Union Bank Opens New Branch

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has opened a new branch along Admiralty Way in Lekki, Lagos.

The bank in a statement said the modern solar-powered branch was equipped with an innovative drive-through ATM facility.

It stated that the new structure portrays Union Bank’s innovative outlook to banking.

The branch, it added, was formally declared open by the Commissioner for Science and Technology in Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, in the presence of Union Bank customers, guests, senior management and staff.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Executive of Union Bank, Emeka Emuwa said the new branch would give more of the bank’s customers increased access to the reliable and efficient banking experience that Union Bank was known for.

According to him, “We are proud to unveil our flagship branch right here in the heart of Lekki; one that speaks to our rich heritage while staying true to our simpler, smarter proposition.

“At Union Bank, we believe banking should be simple, smart and tailored to the needs of the customer. It is this customer-centric outlook that underpins our goal to continuously innovate and improve on our products and services across all our touchpoints.”

While declaring the branch open, Fahm praised Union Bank’s focus on ensuring excellent service delivery. He said: “I congratulate Union Bank on the establishment of this new branch and applaud the management and staff for leveraging such innovative technologies in a bid to satisfy their customers.”

The bank’s statement added, “The new branch is equipped to cater to the banking needs of all categories of customers including individuals, small businesses and larger organisations.

“Some major features of the branch include a fully equipped and accessible ATM gallery, the drive-through ATM facility and an Elite Lounge where customers can carry out their transactions in a premium environment.

“The establishment of the new flagship branch reiterates Union Bank’s commitment to providing its valued customers across the country with excellent banking services that enable their success.”

It added, “The bank currently offers a variety of banking services to both individual and corporate clients including current, savings and deposit account services, funds transfer, foreign currency domiciliation, loans, overdrafts, equipment leasing and trade finance.

“The bank also offers its customers convenient electronic banking channels and products including online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs and PoS Systems.”