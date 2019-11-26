Oyetola Assures Corps Members of Security

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday said his administration would continue to prioritise the security and general well-being of all residents of the state including the corps members serving in the state.

He said the administration would continue to commit resources to sustaining the peace that Osun State is known for, adding that the government would not take for granted the general well-being of all serving corps members in the state.

Oyetola spoke at the closing ceremony of the orientation programme organised for the members of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the state held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Ede.

He called on the corps members to accept their postings without ill-feelings, but with determination to leave their respective host communities better than they met them.

Oyetola, who was represented by the Secretary to Osun State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, admonished the corps members to eschew ethnic prejudice and religious intolerance by being friendly with the people of their host communities.

He charged them to be good ambassadors of their respective states and Nigeria, adding that they should adhere to the ethics, rules and regulations of the NYSC by comporting themselves diligently and with high sense of Omoluabi ethos which Osun is known for.

He enjoined them to brace up to the nation’s challenges by impacting positively on the lives of the people and the society as well as key into the socio-economic vision and development plan of the state by contributing their quota at all levels.

“Let the ideals and core values of the scheme through which you have been called up to serve be your guide throughout the service year. You are expected to integrate yourselves with your host communities, identifying with their problems and aspirations.

“I charge you, as our symbols of heritage and hope, to continue to radiate the capability and readiness to put in your best for the nation with your experience and youthful strength that God has bestowed on you.

“I enjoin you to accept your postings without resentment, but with avowed determination to leave your host communities better than you met them.

“However remote your place of primary assignment may seem, remember that some other corps members had served there before and some are currently on the ground contributing their own quota to the development of the community,” Oyetola said.

In his remarks, NYSC Osun State Coordinator, Mr. Adegoke Ayodele Adewale, enjoined the corps members to see themselves as leaders who must render selfless service to the people.

Adewale disclosed that 2,310 corps members have successfully completed their mandatory camping activities, urging them to use the trainings, skills and knowledge acquired to impact people’s lives positively.

He commended the Oyetola administration for prioritising the security and welfare of the residents, particularly the corps members serving in the state.