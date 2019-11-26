Lagos: 452 Traffic Offenders Convicted in 4 Months

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command, on Tuesday said that it arrested and prosecuted 507 motorists for traffic offences from July 15 to Nov. 20.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Hyginus Omeje, gave the figure in a statement in Lagos.

The statement was signed by the sector’s Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonusi.

Omeje said that the prosecution was before the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court.

According to Omeje, 452 of the 507 motorists were convicted by the mobile court.

The sector commander said that 44 were discharged and cautioned to be safety conscious while 11 had their cases adjourned.

“The drivers were arrested for various offences such as driving with expired vehicle papers, lack of valid driver’s licence, tyre rules violation, dangerous driving, overloading and number plate rule violation,” he said.

Omeje said that the mobile court became necessary to checkmate the excesses of drivers on the highways, adding that it would create a safer motoring environment.

The sector commander advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations.(NAN)