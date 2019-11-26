Court Decides Metuh’s Fate in Alleged N400m Fraud Case February 25

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court will on February 25, 2020 determine the culpability or otherwise of former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh.

Metuh and his company, Dextra Investment Nigeria Limited, are standing trial on alleged money laundering charges.

They were in 2015 arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) specifically on accusation of receiving the sum of N400 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) without any contract.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, following the adoption of final written addresses by all parties in the suit on Tuesday, Justice Abang announced that judgment has been reserved for February 25, about four years after the commencement of trial.

In arguing his final brief of argument, the prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, urged the court to convict Metuh on grounds that he had led credible evidence against the defendants.

The prosecution before closing its case against the defendants called eight witnesses and tendered several documents to support its case against Metuh and his company.

However the defenfants led by Abel Ozioko and Tochukwu Onwugbufo (SAN) for the first and second defendants respectively, urged the court to discharge and acquit them on the grounds that the prosecution has failed woefully in establishing any case against him.

In his defence, Metuh called 15 witnesses to prove his innocence on the money laundering charges brought against him by the federal government.

Details later…