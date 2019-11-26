CBN, Bankers’ Committee Take Financial Inclusion Campaign to Schools

Nneka Emeghara and Henry Onyeka

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria, recently joined the rest of the world to commemorate the World Savings Day.

The 2019 Savings Day with the theme “Savings Give Life a Lift,” was marked in 565 local government areas and reached over 80,809 students in 642 schools in a bid to increase public awareness on the importance of building a good savings culture for their financial future.

It would also encourage a sense of discipline and planning.

Chief Executive Officers of Nigerian commercial banks and their employees visited schools across the country to tutor and mentor students and youths on the transformative power of imbibing a good savings culture as part of activities marking the 2019 World Savings Day.

This initiative is in line with the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee’s drive to bridge financial literacy and enhance the inclusion youths and children into the Nigerian financial system.

Speaking on the event, the Chairman of Financial Literacy and Public Enlightenment Sub-Committee (FLPE), Mr. Emeka Emuwa, said the importance of educating young Nigerians on the benefits of a good savings culture cannot be overemphasised.

“We are proud to see the financial institutions in Nigeria take up the task of mentoring, educating and empowering young Nigerians with critical information on building a savings culture and increasing awareness on the importance of earning, managing and saving money in order to have a secure future.

“Many of these students are our future bankers and as such we will continue to develop programmes and activities that will further empower them.”

The World Savings Day is observed annually across the globe to raise awareness on the importance of building a good savings culture. It is aimed at ensuring that the next generation is empowered with important financial awareness and literacy needed to enhance economic prosperity.