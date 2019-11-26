Basketball: Gidi Giants Win First Temple Jam Trophy

Nigeria’s newest basketball club, Gidi Giants defeated Gombe Bulls 58-51 on Sunday night to lift the maiden Temple Jam Basketball Tournament. It turned out a game of fireworks, drama and entertainment.

The Giants got off to the first shot and maintained the lead at 18-16 at the end of the first quarter. The Bulls soon recovered in the second quarter that saw the two sides scoring so lowly. Scores therefore stood at 23-23 at the end of the second quarter. The third quarter ended 42-39 in favour of the Giants but the fourth quarter took a while to resume as the Bulls protested what they termed poor officiating against them. The organizers intervened the disagreements over the technical issues were settled.

When the match resumed it became fresh battle but the younger and more athletic Giants held their ground to win the match.

Wisdom Anyaocha shot 17 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Bulls. Owen Oriakhu hit 13 points and six rebounds for the Gidi Giants while his teammate Victor Komonibo added 12 points.

Owen Oriakhu of Gidi Giants was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. The Highest Rebounder trophy went to Lucky Subel of Nigeria Potters; Joel Okpoku of Tema Youth, Ghana got the award for the Highest Assists while Ifeanyi Okoro of Oluyole Warriors won for the Highest Blocks.

The Top players were listed as Ibeabuchi Agu (Gombe Bulls); Komonibo Victor (Gidi Giants); Okiki Afoape (Gidi Giants) and Toani Buhari (Anambra Flames).

The jam-packed Teslim Balogun Stadium sports hall had the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Nigeria’s business mogul, Tunde Folawiyo who is the Chairman of the Temple Management Company in attendance.

And before the final match, Anambra Flames beat Niger Potters 88-83 in a well- contested third place game.