B.Sc, HND Dichotomy Not Barrier to Attend Polytechnics, Says Rector

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dr. Hephzibar Oladebeye, has said the dichotomy between Bachelor degree and Higher National Diploma holders has been largely removed by the federal government and that it’s no longer a barrier to acquire polytechnic education.

Oladebeye said time has come for the country to place high premium priority on the acquisition of technical education, saying many of the diploma holders are doing far better than their counterparts from the universities.

Oladebeye, who spoke at the polytechnic yesterday when the Dean, School of Environmental Studies, Surveyor Abiodun Oyedokun, presented the laurel won by the students of the Department of Quantity Surveying at an inter-school quiz competition organised by the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors, explained that the competition involved the Nigerian polytechnic and universities offering Quantity Surveying across the nation.

Oladebeye praised the federal government for resolving the dichotomy issue, saying the fact that one is a graduate of polytechnics doesn’t make him inferior academically and in competence to bachelor degree holders.

“The issue of dichotomy is being handled by government and if you check the records, the entry point for both HND and Bachelor degree is now the same.

“But what remains is for HND holders to be given a title of technology as Bachelor holders are called engineers in the engineering field. This has to be nipped in the bud.

“In actual fact, I don’t see anything in this much touted dichotomy of a thing, because it could only apply when HND holders are not ready to go further. If you know you have a good grade at HND, you can easily go to university and get your post-graduate diploma and Master’s degree and dichotomy will cease to happen.

“So, it is only applicable to those who want to make the HND the bar of their academic careers. But largely, the dichotomy between polytechnic and university has been taken care of and it is no longer a barrier for any person who desires higher position for himself and should not be issue to worry about,” he said.

The rector praised the students for doing the polytechnic proud, saying: “this is the kind of achievement we want to hear about. While some are engaging in unprofitable ventures, you are bringing laurels that will project our image.”

“The governing council will celebrate this. This is a proof that we know what we are doing here. You have done the institution, myself and yourselves proud with this feat,” he added.

The dean, in his remarks, said the students had earlier won the South-west quiz competition before proceeding to the national level to win another laurel.