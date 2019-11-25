Tambuwal Warns MDAs against Rejecting NYSC Members

By Onuminya Innocent

The Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Monday warned ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state against rejecting National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to their establishments.

The governor, who gave the warning at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch C stream 1 NYSC orientation at Wamakko in Wamakko Local Government of the state, said that government frowns on such attitude that causes unnecessary inconvenience and hardship to corps members.

Represented by the Head of Civil Service, Dr Buhari Bello Kware, the governor reiterated that the major objective of NYSC is to foster unity and integration among the diverse nationality of Nigeria through the youths.

He promised that the government would continue to provide an enabling environment for them to discharge their responsibilities.

“This is an opportunity to contribute to the growth of the state and the nation at large,” he said, adding that their performance can earn them special recognition and awards at the local, state and national level.

Tambuwal urged the corps members to beware of some vices such as drug abuse, cultism and the banditry.

On her part, the acting Chairman of NYSC Governing Board and the Director, Administration, Ministry of Youths, Sports and Development, Hajia Luba Usman, charged the corps members to be faithful in discharging their duties, stressing that the board will not tolerate truancy as the reward and punishment mechanism of the scheme is still in place.

She added that provision of welfare is awaiting them in their place of their primary assignment.

Hajia Usman promised that the state would do more if the corps members faithfully accept their posting irrespective of the area.

Earlier, the NYSC state Coordinator, Mr Philip Enatonme Ebabuerue, commended the corps members for the discipline and commitment they exhibited throughout the orientation exercise and urged them to take the good conduct to their place of primary assignment.

The state coordinator appreciated Governor Tambuwal, the Wamakko Local Government Chairman, Hon Bello Halilu Guiwa, as well as the military and other security agencies for their support during the orientation exercise.

No fewer than 1,821 corps members comprising 975 males and 846 females took part in the orientation exercise.