Shell, Chevron, Dangote Emerge Top Best 100 Companies to Work in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

The Jobberman 2019 Report on the ‘Best 100 Companies to Work for in Nigeria,’ has been released in Lagos, where Shell, Chevron and Dangote emerged the top best three companies to work for in Nigeria, with Shell taking the lead, followed by Chevron and Dangote.

Other companies that emerged after the best three, were NNPC, Nestle, Exxonmobil, MTN, Total, Andela, KPMG, Nigerian Breweries, PwC, GTBank, Unilever, Google, among others.

Giving details of the criteria for selecting the Best 100 Companies to work for in Nigeria, the CEO of Jobberman, Hilda Kabushenga Kragha, said over 60,000 companies in the database of Jobberman were surveyed.

According to her, two surveys in the form of external and internal surveys were conducted. While the external survey targeted at the general public, which included external respondents, the internal survey focused on employees working at different companies in different locations across Nigeria.

The report was conducted online, with focus on the intrinsic and extrinsic traits that workers desire in a company.

Key parameters of respondents were based on gender, age group, job location, highest level of education, job level, employment status, work experience, among others.

Some of the findings of the survey report in the area of Job satisfaction, showed that 47 per cent of respondents surveyed were likely to leave their current employer in the next six months, 35 per cent were not sure, 18 per cent don’t want to leave, 48 per cent of respondents are happy with their current job, 43 per cent are neutral and 9 per cent are unhappy with their current job.

According to the survey report, 69 per cent of the total respondents felt valued for the work they do, while 22 per cent do not feel valued for the work they do.

“Based on our survey findings, we were able to come out with the best 100 companies to work for in Nigeria in our 2019 report, and the outcome of our findings is what makes a good company, Kragha said.

According to her; “In the past surveys, the top 10 companies were mostly tech companies like FinTeck and Tech Start-ups, but today, the report shows that the top 20 are the most stable companies in the oil and gas sector, and in the financial sector, with few tech- driven companies.

“It is an annual report where we carryout survey on companies on our database, as well as employees and job seekers. We sample their opinion about the best company they will like to work for and what informs their choices, based on our set criteria.

“We asked them why they want to work for certain companies, why they will want to change job or maintain job and the kind of benefits and work experience they get from their employers.

“We all looked at the DNA of big brands in Nigeria and their operations, in order to arrive at the Best 100 Companies to work for in Nigeria.”

Analysing the importance of the report, Kragha said the survey report would help employers, employees and job seekers to understand their employer, their employees and the kind of company that job seekers desire to work for.

It helps employers to understand their brands and employees’ perspective about their brands, and gives them insights on how best to improve their brands. It also helps employees and job seekers to have an idea about the company they work for or intend to work for.

Giving reasons for the new shift in employee’s choice of company to work for, Kragha participants present at Jobberman Report presentation, said: “The Nigerian economy is not growing as fast as employees want it to grow, compared to opportunities that abound in the western world.

“The five intrinsic characters about millennials at work place are the reflection of millennial culture. Millennials don’t want to be micromanaged, they want to dictate their own pace and growth.

“Again medical care is becoming important for millennials, because people want good health security for their families and for themselves while at work place.”