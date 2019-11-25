School of Commerce, Zappa Mixed Rate Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup High

As the final of the 2019 Principals’ Cup Football competition organized for secondary schools in Delta State gets near, the coaches of the two finalists have rated the standard of this edition high just as both sides anticipate an explosive final.

About 850 private and public secondary schools began the journey on September 30 and only four teams are standing. The two teams that lost in the semis- Destiny International School, Ughelli and Okoti-Eboh Grammar School, Sapele – will be competing for the Third Place crown.

The ultimate one is the final between Zappa Mixed Secondary School and School of Commerce. Both matches are billed to take place on Thursday November 28 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

The coach of School of Commerce, Kingsley Emarievwe, at the weekend told reporters that his team had it rough on the road to final.

He said: “It was a tough road to the final for us. In the Zonal final we played 1-1 with Donuma Secondary School and managed to win via penalties and our quarterfinal was also tough as we won 1-0 against a team from Isoko LG.

“Now that we are in final, we will do our best to win the trophy.”

Coach of the Zappa Mixed School, Dare Ajayi, also noted that his team had in rough en-route the final.

Ajayi said: All matches are very tough in this competition. The match against Okpanan Secondary was very tight and could have gone either way.

“There are so many great teams in the preliminaries and zonal stage and so I believe the standard is very high this time.”

Delta’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, said plans have reached advanced stage to stage a very interesting final match on Thursday in Asaba.

“We have various committees in place to handle every aspect of the final and they are all tested people in their respective areas,” Ukah said.