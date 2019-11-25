Henley Business School Seeks Entrepreneurship Devt

Hamid Ayodeji

Henley Business School has expressed its preparedness for collaboration with the economic stakeholders in the country. This, the institution believe would enhance the entrepreneurship in the country.

The British Business School disclosed that theoretically, entrepreneurs need to be equipped and mentored in terms of business decisions, development and sustenance, adding that with the right collaboration amongst the private and public sector, entrepreneurship would boost Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking at the Launch of a new Henley Business School Alumni Committee in Lagos, the Dean of Henley Business School, Prof. John Board, explained that its interest to develop a vibrant entrepreneurship and business culture in Lagos was derived from the institutions idea that in order to build a successful business, you must be able to understand your skills and capabilities.

According to him, “as an entrepreneur you should know how to apply yourself into the business in such a way it impacts the economy positively as problem solving innovations are generated.”

Board added, “We are here as a business school to connect with a much larger range of Henley Alumni so as to ensure everyone is in connection with one another.

“We are also here to collaborate with disruptors of sectors in the economy such as, the creative industry, Technology and digital space as well as the other sectors of the economy.”

In his remarks, the Director of Development, Alumni Relations and External Engagements, Henley Business School Alumni, Jean-Pierre Choulet said, “We are focused on developing people so we know now is the perfect time to find our way into Eastern and West Africa.

“Nigeria has a rich population of two hundred million people with 65 per cent of the people below 35, which gives it a fruitful workforce and market.

“We are working towards adding value to accompany the youths from the grass root, middle class and upper class to develop themselves and be enabled to drive Nigeria’s economy towards a sustainable developed economy.”

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Semicolon, Sam Immanuel, explained that there was the need for economic stakeholders to align with the aim of developing an effective and productive entrepreneurship culture, considering the high level of unemployment in the country.