FCWAMCO Games Season 14 Ends in Grand Style

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, maker of premium brands – Peak and Three Crowns milk over the weekend concluded its annual tournament, FCWAMCO Games at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

The ceremony attracted an impressive spectatorship with two Nigeria ex-internationals, Victor Agali and Ifeanyi Udeze also in attendance as special guests.

Competing teams comprised of Purpose Driven, Commercially Obsessed, Owners Mindset and Win Win.

In the final match of the football event, Win Win defeated Purpose Driven 4-2 on penalties after both sides played out a goalless draw at full time.

The 2019 FCWAMCO Games was the 14th in the series and in an interview with the media after the programme, the Managing Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, Mr Ben Langat, who captained the MD’s team to defeat another management team 3-2 in a novelty match, said the objectives of the games has been fully achieved.

“Every year we hold FCWAMCO Games for all our staff to participate and to create a healthy working environment because It’s not about work alone but keeping fit. Hence the desire to see the staff involved in excitement, fun and motivation is very key.

“Apart from keeping fit, you can see that many of the staff are here within their families and it was a privilege that many of them had photo opportunity with former Nigerian football stars, Udeze and Agali.

“We’ve had discussions with them on how to support the youths in the country through sports and develop sports in the country generally,” Langat added.

Aside football event, what week-long games also included board games, table tennis and sprint events.