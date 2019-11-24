Weep Not for Kogi

As I watched the news and videos coming out of the Kogi theatre of war – sorry elections- I bowed my head in shame even as I refused to cry. Just as I was about to start writing this column another news hit me of the alleged arson carried out by some unknown people which was said to have consumed the PDP Women Leader. Although all these are sad and shameful I still refused to cry. I cannot cry o.

Why should I cry that even in this age we still stoop to such base levels over an election? Come on, Big Brother, people did election without acrimony and all we are seeing is violence, thuggery, vote snatching and all, yet we are a country of honourable people. This is simply why I will not cry, because from the flames of this disruption will emerge our Eldorado.

I cannot continue like this. I am very confident that even in this our seemingly wasted generation that the Uhuru will come because it cannot simply continue like this. We are a humble people, almost behaving like a conquered people but then again with the very strong potential embedded in our collective spirit to wake up from this lethargic stupor and build a strong society where the rule of law and democratic principles will be the abiding guidelines to constructive engagement. It is for this reason that I will not cry for Kogi. So the winner will stand tall and proud in his belief that he got the mandate of the majority thru fair and free means? I will not weep for Kogi for it’s not tears that we need at this point. As they say on the streets, ‘Las Las Kogi will be ok’. Thank you.