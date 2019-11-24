Lightning Kills 17 Cows in Osun Community

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

No fewer than 17 cows and two sheep have been killed by lightening in Iba,in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun state.

The incident happened on Friday at Gaa Eleesun, a community mostly inhabited by Fulani herdsmen in Iba.

THISDAY yesterday gathered that the thunderstorm, which struck at around 6:00pm left some residents of the community hospitalised as a result of shock.

THISDAY further gathered that the incident has caused panic among residents of the community.

Some of the villagers said that the strange incident occurred when some Fulani herdsmen had already returned from pasturing.

Speaking on the development with THISDAY , the leader of Gaa Eleesun community, Chief Jimoh Soliu lamented the loss of the cows and sheep.

Soliu noted that “we (Fulani herdsmen) had just returned from pasturing when the thunder struck.

“We ran into the houses leaving our cows outside. But to our shock, we found 17 cows and two sheep dead outside.”

”This is devastating for us because since we have been staying in this community, this strange occurrence has never happened.”he asserted.

In October, no fewer than eight cows were killed by lightning at a mountain in Oyinmo Quarters, Ikare Akoko the headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State late on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened barely a month after 36 cows were killed by lightning in Ijare town in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the eight cows, owned by some Fulani herdsmen, were struck dead while grazing on top of the mountain. The two Fulani herders who accompanied the cows were said to have fled the scene after the incident.