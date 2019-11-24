Daniel Tackles Amosun over Desperation to Increase IGR

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

A former governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, has accused the immediate past governor of the state, Ibikunle Amosun of overburdening the people of the state with tax all in desperation to increase internally generated revenue.

He spoke at the weekend during an interactive session with journalists ahead of the commissioning of his hotel -Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, which was closed down for eight years by Amosun.

Daniel particularly condemned what he described as over-taxation that dotted the Amosun era, saying that increasing internally generated revenue to the detriment of the people leaves much to be desired.

“Why should the IGR increase to N7bn without translating to the wellbeing of the people? Should you tax them to death to generate such humongous amount? When civil servants are earning N20, 000 and you are taking N5000 from it as tax, you are killing the people.”

He, however, said that he no longer bore grudges against the administration of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun that closed down his multi-million dollar Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, for eight years.

He said: “What has happened has happened; it’s forward ever, backward never.

“There is no crown without a cross and there is no success without a challenge….I believe that’s the way God wants it.

“To forgive is divine, and I don’t waste time over things we cannot change. Let’s move on with life. The important thing is that I’m alive. I’m alive; it is not the intention of these people that you (journalists) are talking about.”

He nonetheless described as ridiculous, the accusation by the last administration in Ogun State that he cut corners to the tune of N10million to acquire the land upon which his hotel is built, noting that he is worth much more than that.

“I know what I went through here over the N10m land accusation. In Maryland in Lagos, I purchased my house’s land for N25 million and you all can attest to how much the building is worth. This was when I was not in government; so how would I steal N10m to acquire a land?”

Daniel added that his intention was to reverse the common notion that Ogun is a civil service state, through encouragement of private investment to enhance job creation, and that he personally spearheaded such by investing in the hospitality business.

“Out of the monthly allocations accruing to Ogun State, salary was taking 80 percent and that’s why the state was called a civil service state; but we felt things should not continue that way.

“Part of the challenge we had was how to diversify the economy and we saw a good opportunity in tourism…that’s why we developed the Olumo Rock, so that other people, especially foreigners, can bring money to the state.

“The (educational) institutions produce 100,000 graduates of Ogun State origin every year; so how can we absorb them without the industries and all the rest?”, he explained.

He also defended the N9bn power project embarked upon by his administration, against which the Amosun administration raked, saying, “There is a report that the power project embarked upon by our administration was the best and the cheapest.”

He particularly commended the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun for the tact and dedication with which he is administering the state.

“The new governor is taking his time and I fully support him. This is because our state is a delicate state and one must take his time before taking any decision.”

Daniel said he was impressed when he met Abiodun and the governor told him that “your handover note is with me and I’m studying it”, noting that the new governor would do well to make use of the document.

Daniel, after spending eight years as governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), left office in 2011 and was succeeded by Amosun of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was the Director-General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation in the last general election, but tongues have been wagging that the former governor may soon defect to the ruling APC.

At the interactive session, Daniel declined to talk about political matters.