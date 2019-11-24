Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Bauchi Gov Launches Appeal Fund

Expresses commitment to welfare of legionnaires

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has launched the appeal fund for the Nigerian Legion ahead of the celebration of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Speaking at the occasion held at the Council Chamber, Government House, Bauchi, the governor reiterated the determination of his administration towards ensuring the welfare of legionnaires and their families.

He assured that government will continue to assist them to improve their well being and enjoined corporate bodies and individuals to complement government’s efforts in that direction for the betterment of the lives of the ex- service men.

Governor Bala Mohammed announced the establishment of Corps of Commissionaires in the state as requested by the Headquarters of the Nigerian Legion through the Ministry of Defence.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Baba Tela, the governor believed that the establishment of the Corps in the state will go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of legionnaires.

” I am pleased to welcome you to the Year 2020 launching of the Emblem Appeal Week of the Armed Forces Remembrance activities. The historical backgrounds of this annual event are known to all of us. The Legionnaires are Nigerian citizens who accepted the challenge to serve the nation to preserve its territorial integrity.

“For the Year 2020 activities, the launch of the emblem appeal is being observed today 20th November, 2019, while the wreath laying will be conducted on 15th January, 2020”

He expressed concern over the challenges faced by legionnaires despite their contributions to national development and stressed the need for collective efforts in order to cater for their welfare and that of their families.

Governor Mohammed while commending the State Chapter of the Legion for what he described as wise investment in some economic activities of its members, called for prudent management of the resources to be collected during the period of the celebration.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Legion, Warrant Officer Idris Danjuma Ningi (retired), appealed to the state government to assist the chapter with the required logistics to enable members to compliment the efforts of security agencies in the maintenance of peace and security in the state.