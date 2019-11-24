A Decade Remembrance: As Oba Saheed Elegushi Remembers Father

Happy families truly are all alike, and every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. These words of Tolstoy penned down a few hundred years ago still resonate with ageless and timeless truth, even in today’s world of fleeting passions and affections, where individuality is often venerated above the collective. But as more and more people are discovering, to set time aside and hallow others above one’s self isn’t common charity anymore, but clear indications of a good heart.

His Royal Majesty, Alaiyeluwa, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), the 21st Monarch of Ikate-Elegushi clearly possesses a heart of gold even as he remembered his father in a colourful celebration at the Ikate palace of Of Oba Elegushi. At the height of things, it was obvious to all and sundry that the memory of the Kusenla is precious and cherished and still guiding the leadership of his successor. And so credit for the gathering does not go to His Majesty alone.

The late monarch crossed to the side of his proud and waiting ancestors on November 17, 2009, at the age of 69. Oba Yekini Adeniyi Elegushi, Kusenla II is known in all of Ikateland as the progressive sovereign whose era heralded the transformation of Ikate.

The late king was a descendant of the Elegushi royal family, with roots in close cahoots with Kusenla. He was also a descendant of King Olofin of Iddo, which implies that he was a member of the household of the renown Idejo chiefs who were the autonomous rulers of their territories. These royals were, and still, are – some would say – the landlords of Lagos and its neighbouring lands.

There are divine interest and seemingly endless stock of providence at work in the royalty that is suspiciously absent among common folk. Recall that by traditional history, Kusenla was given land at Egbere, which is known for the growth of the Ikate tree. And that is how Kusenla became known as the owner of lkate – EIegushi of lkate.

But more than that rich history, the late king was evidently not a king in name and to his subjects, but also to his family as can be traced out in the filial duties of remembrance accomplished by His Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi.