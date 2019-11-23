Shina Peller, Valerie Dish and others celebrates TOBEMS MEDIA on her 9TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Tobems Media recently celebrated her 9th anniversary last week Sunday Nov 17 in Lagos with clients, friends, and well-wishers. The Multimedia and Event production company is one of Nigeria’s fast-rising production outfits established on November 10, 2010, to provide quality videography services for documentaries, businesses, and artists.

Speaking on the anniversary, Mr Tosin Obembe, the CEO and Creative Director thanked his clients and technical partners for the support so far and said “Tobems Media was born out of a desire to create an innovative edge and make an impact in the multimedia space. What started in my living room as a simple videography venture has blossomed into a full-blown multimedia production and digital marketing agency with clients such as Tecno, Lagos Business School, Quilox, Sodium brand Solutions, Calabar Carnival, SBI Media and a host of advertising agencies. Thank you for your patronage and support.”

In attendance at this event were players in the event and entertainment industry including Big Sam (Samuel Olatunji), Akin Abiola-Peller representing Chairman, Aquila Group of companies and Honourable Member of the Federal House of Rep, Shina Peller, CEO of BroadwayAfrica TV and Producer, the Ghost and The Tout Movie, Nigerian Actress Valerie Dish, Kenneth Igbomor of CNBC Africa and other client representatives.

Speaking on the future plans, Obembe confirmed that the business is expanding her Digital Strategy Marketing service in order to serve clients’ needs better. According to him, we have built so much experience in live event production, content creation and production with our clients over the years and it has become critical for them to maximize their content distribution process with the opportunities digital media has created.