…Puts Sheyi Ojo’s International Hopes in the Balance 

Nigerian manager Gernot Rohr appears to have killed off any hope of Rangers loanee Sheyi Ojo making the switch to the Super Eagles after he admitted he wasn’t looking to add any new faces to his group at present.

Ojo is in the process of changing allegiances from England to Nigeria but it looks as though he might have to wait a while before he gets a chance to be involved at international level.

The winger, on loan from Liverpool, hoped to follow Joe Aribo into the Super Eagles side but it now seems he’s stuck in international limbo for the time being.

“There are no more friendlies, so there is no more time to invite new players we don’t know,” Rohr said, as quoted by Goal.

“We need harmony in the team and if you are bringing in new players to do better for the team than they are doing now, which one do you want to push out of the team?

“Those players must be really better than what we have already.”

With Ojo’s form at Ibrox inconsistent at best, it’s probably better for him not to have the distraction of international football right now and focus on his club football.

If he does start performing to a high level soon, and can do it consistently, then he may force Rohr into a rethink and work his way into his plans.

There’s still plenty of time for Ojo to kickstart his international career but it doesn’t look as though he’ll be lining up alongside Rangers team-mate Aribo for the Super Eagles in the near future.