Chika Ike Serves Small Chops

Multifaceted Nollywood personality, Chika Ike in her upcoming movie, Small Chops, takes up a character strong and powerful and had a dark past. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

Nollywood actress Chika Ike has taken a break from acting and is ready to connect fully with her fans. Her latest cinema project titled ‘Small Chops’ is coming out in a couple of weeks. Chika is collaborating with Robert Peters, the director behind features as 30 Days in Atlanta and A Trip to Jamaica on the project. Small Chops is co-produced with Chika’s business partner, Serah Donald Onyeachor. The “dramedy” which teaser was released few days back will start screening in cinemas on January 31, 2020.

Starring Nollywood superstars like Eucharia Anunobi, Nkem Owoh, Rachael Oniga, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Nse Ikpe-Etim, Chika Ike herself, and a British actor Max Cavenham, the teaser shows the actress and producer playing the role of a sexy dancer, which she had spoken about her character in an interview. “I like the fact that my character had this misconception about her, because she’s a dancer. You kind of put her in the box because she’s like every other person. She’s every other small chops, like psychic, she’s not that kind of person because she’s strong and powerful, and she had a dark past.”

Back in April 2018, the producer took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself seated at a dinner table, on which sat teacups and jars and a plate of fruits.

Telling her followers that the clue of her next movie title is right there in the picture, she further encouraged them with a monetary incentive of N50, 000.

Her movie announcement precedes weeks and months of series of posts with the hash tags “#smallchopsmovie #jan31st2020…”

She later revealed the title with subsequent posts explaining the title as the movie synopsis: “Small Chops: A female or male who is in a short term relationship with a single or married person for the purpose of satisfying sexual needs or monetary gains.” Since playing a minor role in the 2005 film Sweet Love, Chika has gone ahead to star in a number of films (Bless the Child, Paradise, Mirror of Beauty), and building a portfolio of experience and starting her own production company FlipScript Studios.

The new movie, she further revealed, is very dear to her heart. “It took me a year to do the post production.

The film is about a character called Nikita; I was a dancer in that film. Some men believe that girls are small chops, but not all girls are small chops; we have dignity and pride. Some people stereotype people, so, this movie kicks against stereotyping.”

Chika Ike’s brand, within and outside the industry, has evolved. Time was when she was rumoured to be dating a powerful politician.

Just as the “Boss Up” author teased recently that she ain’t no small chops! She has grown into a full course meal!