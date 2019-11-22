Verve Card Now Accepted in UAE

Verve Global cardholders can now use their cards to transact in more than 185 countries and territories, including Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The first transaction event took place recently at the Emperor Retail outlet, City Walk by Meraas Al Safa Str. Dubai.

According to a statement, senior executive members of Verve International were joined at the event by key partners and senior bank officials from Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch in Dubai, Interswitch Group Managing Director, Mitchell Elegbe, expressed excitement, stating that the decision to bring Verve Global to Dubai was a strategic one: “Dubai is an important destination of choice for business and leisure as well as being a popular destination for Nigerians.”

The transaction in Dubai came following the successful launch of Verve Global in New York in August this year and marked Verve International’s first entrance into the UAE region.

Elegbe added: “As we approach the Dubai Expo 2020, we believe this is the right time to expand into a region with a rapidly evolving payments market. The launch in Dubai will provide an efficient way for new and existing Verve Global cardholders to transact whenever they visit the region”.

Expressing his gratitude to stakeholders and partners present, Chief Executive Officer, Verve International, Mike Ogbalu III, reiterated the mission and vision of Verve, stating its core objective of making seamless payment solutions available to Nigerians and Africans in every part of the world.