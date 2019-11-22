Slain Kogi PDP Women Leader’s Family Demands Justice

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The family of Mrs. Salome Abuh, the late Woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ochadamu Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State, killed after last Saturday’s election in the state, has cried out for justice.

In a statement issued by her husband, Mr. Simeon Abuh, which was obtained by THISDAY yesterday, the family said her murder and the destruction of her property were premeditated just as the culprits were known to the community.

The husband explained that those that murdered his wife equally beat her up on the Election Day at the polling unit and she had to be rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

He added that his wife was taking a rest based on doctor’s advice when she was attacked and murdered.

Abuh said he had on Saturday pleaded with the APC thugs not to allow political differences divide the people of the community that had lived peacefully together for years.

According to him, before her death, his wife had contested in the last general election for the State House of Assembly on the PDP platform, adding that until the unfortunate incident, she was an active member of the party and a campaign team member for Musa Wada, the PDP governorship candidate.

He alleged that an APC member, in company with other boys, had told him during the Saturday election that he was going to deal with his younger brother, Gowon Abuh, who is a strong supporter of the PDP.

He said when he left the polling booth, after casting his vote, he went home.

He added that his brother later ran back home to inform him that the APC member was beating the deceased while she was sitting under a shade observing the voting process.

According to him, when his brother and other people tried to intervene, the assailant allegedly attempted to stab him.

He said it was at that point that one Samuel Agbali brought his wife home and advised that she should be rushed to hospital.

“I took her to Holy Memorial Hospital, Ochadamu where she was attended to by one Dr. Agama. She was examined and was given some drugs to take and advised to rest due to the trauma of the attack,” he said.

He also narrated how his brother, Mark Abuh, called him to inform him that some of the suspected attackers and others boasted that they were going to deal with Gowon, who narrowly escaped from their attack on Saturday.

According to his report, Solomon, Gowon’s son, overheard their boast and pleaded with them on his father’s behalf to forget about the incidence.

“At this point one of them, picked up a bottle and started pursuing Solomon, while pursuing Solomon he tripped and fell on his own knife, which was stocked around his waist and unfortunately injured himself on the thigh while Solomon ran home to inform his father (Gowon Abuh) of what had ensued,” he said, adding that the assailant was rushed to Holy Memorial Hospital at Ochadamu.

He narrated: “According to my brother who was at the hospital, the hospital, after administering first aid treatment was requesting for a police report before further treatment. While the doctors were waiting for the police report the friends of the injured got agitated and moved him to another hospital where he lost his life.

“When the news of his death filtered into the town, angry APC supporters came to the town chanting GYB 4+4, and shooting sporadically. People scampered for their lives and the APC supporters headed to my house where my wife was resting unaware of what was happening in the community.

“The supporters surrounded my house shooting sporadically and set the house ablaze and burnt my wife to death and completely burnt down the entire buildings in my compound. “Afterwards, the APC supporters headed to four other houses in the community who are known PDP Supporters and burnt down their houses.”