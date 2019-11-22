PDP BoT Seeks Probe of Party’s Defeat in Bayelsa, Kogi Elections

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the National Working Committee (NWC) to probe party leaders who worked against the interest of the party in Bayelsa and Kogi states’ governorship elections held last Saturday.

Speaking to journalists after the BoT meeting, the board’s Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin said the BoT members were displeased with the party’s defeat in the two elections.

“We are very concerned with what is happening in Nigerian politics, especially the recent one in Kogi and Bayelsa. We reviewed the situation and condemned in totality the issue of rigging, killings, ballot box snatching that characterised the elections.

“We also viewed the accusations and counter- accusations among our members on the behaviour of some of our members both in Kogi and Bayelsa, and especially in Bayelsa.

“We advised that we will not run the gun;we must make thorough research before we come to conclusion on who did what and suggest remedies.

“Therefore we recommended to the NWC that a very serious investigation must take place. We recommended that an interim committee has to be set up similar to the one that was set up after the 2015 election under the chairmanship of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and myself. We have also asked the organs of the party that all of us must come together.

“And when everything is concluded, the meeting of the National Caucus and the BoT, NEC and National Convention will now hold to review all that we have done and the NWC will then prepare a special report recommending a special action of the various bodies of the party,” he said.

He also said that it is not true that the BoT passed a vote of no confidence on the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.