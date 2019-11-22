INEC Presents Certificate of Return to Bello, Onoja

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificate of return to the winner of last Saturday governorship elections in Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello and his running mate, Edward Onoja.

The presentation, which took place at INEC Headquarters in Lokoja yesterday, was well attended by the supporters and admirers of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Presenting the certificate of return to the governor-elect and his deputy governor-elect, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Kogi, Nasarawa and Kwara states, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said the presentation of the certificate of return signified a new beginning.

Responding after receiving his certificate of return, Bello said the event marked the beginning of his second term in office, adding that this would be the last time he would receive such certificate.

Bello added that his victory at the just concluded poll was made possible by the grace of God and the support of the people of Kogi State.

Though he admitted that there were pockets of violence during the last Saturday election, he promised to partner with the police to fish out all the perpetrators of electoral violence.

He commended the people of Kogi State for turning out in their large numbers to vote and return him as governor for second term.

However, the Inter-party Advisory Council, who was represented by Ibrahim Itodo, urged the governor-elect to commence fence mending immediately to move the state forward.