Edo is prepared for industries, others – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will not relent in transforming the state into a hub for industries, which will improve the economic fortunes of Edo residents.

The governor, who was represented by Head, Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi said this during a paper presentation at the Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria’s (ELAN) 17th National Lease Conference, themed: ‘Promoting Leasing for Inclusive Growth.’

He said the state government will continue to work to improve the ease of doing business, with policies aimed at creating a conducive and favourable business environment for foreign and local investors.

According to him, “In the last three years, Edo State has created an enabling environment to attract investors. The state is Nigeria’s best-kept secret with an all-year-round climate for cultivation of crops, among other endowments.

“Edo State is an investment and logistics hub. It is also the second-largest state aside Lagos State with the highest trade volume is second-hand vehicles. Our investment priorities include the Benin Enterprise Park, the Automotive Park and Edo Production Center.

“Edo State is open for investors and businesses and we will continue to improve the ease of doing business. Investors should not be afraid of processes for acquiring land as the government has established the private property protection law that protects individuals and cooperate organization from dubious businessmen.”

Obaseki added that the state government is focusing on agriculture, transportation, housing, culture and tourism, creative art, among others, to drive its diversification agenda.

The Chairman of ELAN, Olutoyin Okeowo commended the governor for his investment drive, which has made the state a destination for investors.

Noting that Governor Obaseki has done well in the last three years, he said, “We are hoping to see new initiatives, policies and objectives as the state experiences greatness in future. Our organisation is working to bring in both foreign and local investors to the state to partner with the state government and the people of the state to grow the economy. We want to use opportunities to create employment, address the issues of poverty and improve the standards living of the people of the state.”