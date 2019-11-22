Appeal Court Upholds Tambuwal’s Election as Sokoto Gov

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto on Friday upheld the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal as the duly elected governor of Sokoto State.

The five-man panel presided over by Justice Usaini Murkhtar dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, for lack of merit.

The Sokoto State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had on October 2, 2019 dismissed the petition against Tambuwal.

But dissatisfied with the tribunal judgment, the APC, through its lead counsel, Dr Alex Iziyon (SAN) had appealed the judgment on three grounds of non-compliance with electoral laws, over voting and other irregularities.

The Appeal Court ruled that the appellant failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt, thereby dismissed the case.

In another development, the court also dismissed the cross appeal filed by the second respondent on the eligibility of the appellant.