PDP Govs Set to Hold Summit on IGR

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The PDP Governors Forum is set to host the 2019 edition on how to improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in all the states controlled by the party.

According to a statement released wednesday by the Summit Organising Committee and signed by Patrick PA Okon on behalf of the forum; the summit will hold at the BON Hotel Stratton, (formerly Protea Hotel), Asokoro, Abuja, on November 27-28, 2019.

The statement in part reads: “The current economic reality in the country has more than ever informed the need for the forum’s initiative to escalate same for public discourse at the upcoming summit.

It added that: “The challenge of declining internally-generated revenue and the need to boost alternative sources of income for the PDP-governed states outside reliance on the monthly federal government allocation will be receiving adequate attention at the converge.

“It will also strive to define the extant possibilities and proffer fresh initiatives to increase revenue for economic growth and development in the states.

Titled “The Imperatives of Developing Internally-Generated Revenue Options for State Governments in a Recessed Economy”, the summit which is facilitated by the PDP Governors Forum and managed by Messrs Red Sapphire Nigeria Limited, in conjunction with the Producers of high-profile Finance programme, “Money Line on AIT”, will parade the Finance expert, Nancy Iloh as Summit Anchor.