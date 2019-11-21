OPPO Unveils New Smartphone

OPPO has launched the new Reno2 Series in the Nigerian market, designed to enhance creativity among smartphone users.

The Reno2 and Reno2 F models are the latest of OPPO’s popular Reno series that will change the boundaries of users’ creativity, coming packed with photography-enhancing features. The Reno2 series unique multi-perspective capabilities enable users to see things differently, inspiring OPPO to launch the “Challenge Your Perspective” campaign, calling on creators to boldly defy conventional Instagram photography by capturing new, fresh perspectives behind the lens.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Public Relations Manager of OPPO Nigeria, Joseph Adeola, said: “Inheriting the already rich creative spirit of the Reno Series, this latest iteration presents our users with even more creative possibilities, empowering them to discover new perspectives. “Its advanced camera technology performs superbly in a range of environments and scenarios, from busy cities to natural landscapes to broad daylight to dark nightlife.”

Speaking on the camera features, he said OPPO would continue to be dedicated to pushing the boundaries of mobile photography. The Reno2 will come equipped with four cameras that provide a full focal length imaging system; offering a 5x Hybrid Zoom, Ultra-Wide Angle lens and more. Three lenses of varying focal lengths work in unison to create a unique 5x Hybrid Zoom effect from the ultra-wide-angle to telephoto, which also fuses image technology to ensure a smooth, seamless zoom transition. With a 48MP primary lens equipped with Optical Image Stabilization, F1.7 aperture, and a 1/2-inch sensor along with Quad Bayer technology, Reno2 can achieve better performance in low light. The Reno2 Series’ Ultra Dark Mode covers an entire range of different night scenes via a powerful NPU, and OPPO fine-tuned algorithms. Even if light levels measure below 1 lux, it elevates your photos beyond naked eye through hardware network-optimized AI noise reduction.

According to him, a single photo can’t tell a whole story, and with social media users increasingly shooting video, OPPO is paying more attention to Videography than before.

Speaking on the features of user-centric design, Adeola said: “The Reno2 is also equipped with a 6.5” dynamic AMOLED screen, 2400×1080 resolution, and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 per cent, made from durable 6th Generation Corning Gorilla Glass. The Reno2 Z and Reno2 F feature a slightly smaller 6.5’’ AMOLED screen, with 2340×1080 resolution, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.1 per cent made from toughened 5th Generation Corning Gorilla Glass. The Reno2 comes with the improved Dynamic AMOLED Screen, which offers sufficient brightness even in bright outdoor environments while extending screen service life by 50 per cent and reducing power consumption by 6 per cent.”

For its cutting-edge hardware and software that delivers superb performance, Adeola said the smartphone runs on the latest version of Android Pie 9.0, featuring a smoother and more enjoyable user experience, powers the Reno2 Series. It provides a brand-new visual experience, including wallpaper designs that better match the phone’s exterior design. Other features include a complete gaming experience, with optimised features like Touch Boost 2.0, Frame Boost 2.0 and game space.