Maina Arrives in Court for Continuation of Trial

Abdulrasheed Maina, Chairman, defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTM), on Thursday, arrived in the Federal High Court, Abuja, for continuation of his trial.

Maina, though came into Court 6 without a wheelchair, he was however supported by two men as he walked slowly into the court.

The former pension reform boss, who arrived at the court at about 9:30am, dressed in a white caftan with a black cap.

His son, Faisal,was also in the same court for trial continuation.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Okon Abang had, on Nov. 7, fixed today, Nov. 21, for continuation of the trial, following an appeal by the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), Health and Social Welfare, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), H.B. Kori, to the court to give him a week to respond to the court order on the true health status of Maina.

Maina, who came into the court on wheelchair in the last adjourned date, was, on Oct. 25, arraigned alongside a firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Abang.

He was charged with 12 counts bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.

NAN reports that while Maina is the 1st defendant in the case, the company was the 2nd defendant. (NAN)