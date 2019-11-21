Lafarge to Organise Community Day

Hamid Ayodeji

Lafarge Africa Plc is set to organise a Community Day event in all of its host communities in Nigeria.

The event comes after the Lafarge Africa National Literacy Competition (LANLC) organised by the company, which saw David Emmanuella and Barikpoa Prosper, from Community Primary School, Rivers State, emerging as winners.

The Business Engagement Communications Manager, Lafarge, Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor, said this during a visit to THISDAY’s corporate head office in Lagos on Tuesday.

She said the initiatives were part of the company’s corporate social responsibility as well as its contributions to communities in Nigeria.

According to her, “we are a building and construction solution firm which is situated in the three major regions of Nigeria, catering for the nation, continent and globe as a whole.”

Frank-Durugbor explained that Lafarge, “is still committed to providing its consumers across the globe with building materials that meet local and international standards.”

She added: “As a firm we understand the importance of giving back to communities and institutions that have supported us from the beginning up until this point.

“Hence, the development of initiatives that help us perform our corporate social responsibilities effectively as we impact lives, communities and the economy as a whole.

“In addition, I would like to use this medium to state the obvious, which is the need for the nation to continue to promote the consumption of local content which would eventually enhance the local production as well as transform the country from a major importing nation to an exporting economy.”