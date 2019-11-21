Katsina Proposes N249bn Budget for 2020

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has presented a budget proposal of N249,463,829,250.00 for the 2020 fiscal year and reiterated his administration’s determination to reposition the state to attain economic growth.

The draft, which the governor presented on the floor of the state House of Assembly for consideration yesterday, comprised a recurrent expenditure of N75,579,865,990.00 representing 30.30 per cent and a capital outlay of N173,883,963,260 with 69.70 per cent.

Tagged: “Budget of Reflection and Progress,” the governor said the budget was prepared in tune with the desired needs of the citizenry, hence the increment over the 2019 budget with N48,721,868,505.00.

Masari assured that he was determined to steer Katsina State to a new foundation for sustainable economic growth, adding that the restoration plan of the present administration comprised programmes, projects and policies to be implemented under education, health, water, agriculture, environment, works, housing and transport sector.

He said: “As a result therefore, the 2020 budget has provided adequate allocation of funds to the priority sectors, including: Education N24,509,368,255; Health N23,020,086,250; Water Resources N13,624,000,000; Agriculture N13,115,509,500; Roads N23,414,464,410 and Environment N30,149,885,405.”

Masari affirmed that the state government has designed actionable plans to fast track the implementation of the projects and programmes to ensure speedy infrastructural development in the state. “In other words, we are making all the necessary arrangements to ensure that all the promises are fulfilled,” he said.

He explained that his focus was to change the economic development template of the state, adding that strategic partnerships would form the fulcrum and main driver of the vision for the year 2020.

Receiving the budget proposal, the Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Mr. Tasi’u Maigari, lauded the governor for his foresights and promised speedy passage of the 2020 state appropriation bill.

He assured that all the legislative committees have been mobilised to receive and examine the estimates of the ministries, departments and agencies that fall under their purview.