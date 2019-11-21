Edo women hail Obaseki’s policies on gender inclusion

A Non- Governmental Organization (NGO), the African Women Empowerment Guild (AWEG) has declared their support for the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, noting that women in Edo State will continue to praise the governor for giving them a voice in the state’s governance process.

President of AWEG, Dr. Nosa Aladeselu, disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Benin.

Aladeselu said the NGO, which has the mandate to engage women across the state and aggregate their needs for policy action has immensely benefitted from the people oriented policies and reforms of the governor, adding that women have become increasingly visible in government in Edo State because of the strategy Governor Obaseki adopted to ensure that they were brought onto the decision-making table.

According to her, “When the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) refused to allow women occupy their place of relevance, the governor created a new template to include women. He appointed 18 women Special Assistants on Gender issues in every local government Councils of the state.

“He has decided to step it up by increasing the number to two women per LGA with the appointment of 18 Senior Special Assistants on Gender Issues.”

She said the Obaseki-led administration has also improved women empowerment and abolished thuggery in market places.

“Over 500 women have benefited from different streams of assistance ranging from loans to grants. Today, market women are no longer harassed by thugs. Women now have peace and operate in a conducive environment.

“Thugs no longer imposition of double taxation. So, we will continue to praise Obaseki for the good works he has done for women in Edo State.”