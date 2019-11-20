Project Positive Image of Nigeria, Fashola Tasks Civil Servants

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has challenged civil servants in Nigeria to project a positive image of the country, saying a lot was required from them due to their privileged position.

The minister’s admonition was conveyed in Abuja yesterday at the 2018 recognition and reward ceremony of his ministry.

Fashola, in his keynote address, which he turned into an interactive session, sought ideas from the audience, predominantly made up of staff of the ministry, who should be referred to as ‘government’.

Satisfied with the feedback, the minister went on to deliver his lecture that transforming the country was a collective effort of all civil/public servants from the least to the highest person.

He told his audience that President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years could be easily achieved and even surpassed it if everyone diligently carries out his or her own duty at the appropriate time.

According to him, civil servants are better placed to help lift the country out of poverty because of the catalytic role they play in governance.

He described civil servants as the conscious image of Nigeria, urging them to project a positive image of the country through their dressing, conduct, patriotism and dedication to duty.

The minister noted that each time a civil servant fails to treat a document at the right time or appropriately, the country would be losing something, appealing to them to show more commitment as those who were being honoured.

He said it was good to reward excellence, explaining that he was happy that Civil Service Rules recognise reward for outstanding service.

Earlier in his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Dr. Bello Tukur Ingawa, said the provisions of civil service rules were in support of reward for outstanding service as was being done by the Ministry of Works and Housing.

Ingawa was represented by a commissioner in the Commission, Fatai Olapade.