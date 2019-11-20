Peterside: NIMASA Contributed N16bn to Consolidated Revenue Fund

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Peterside Dakuku has revealed that his agency has contributed the sum of N16 billion to the consolidated revenue fund in 2019.

He disclosed this yesterday while giving account of the 2019 budget performance before the House of Representatives’ Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration.

He added that the agency exceeded the initial target of N12 billion.

Dakuku stressed that 133 per cent increment was achieved due to a number of measures put in place by the agency such as effective monitoring of vessels, enforcement of laws, increased surveillance and debt recoveries.

He stated: “As at October 31, we contributed N16 billion to consolidated revenue fund. We have since increased our contribution and in that contribution we have exceed our budget target. We have achieved 133 per cent of what is expected of us. Paying to the consolidated revenue fund, Nigeria will have resources to build roads, railways and develop infrastructure.

“We were able to achieve that because of a number of measures we put in place- effective monitoring of vessels, enforcement of laws. We have also automated our pay systems. We have also commenced surveillance system. We have also commenced effective debt recovery programme”.

The Director General also revealed that the agency was working seriously to ensure the review of existing maritime laws in the country to meet up contemporary demands of the industry, stressing that Executive Bills on Maritime laws amendment would soon be sent to National Assembly.

Dakuku explained that N110.84 billion was budgeted as targeted revenue for 2019 out of which N 83.49 billion representing 74 per cent was realised, while N20 billion was spent out of the N28 billion allocated for the mandatory Maritime Fund.

While giving the breakdown of the expenses for the 2019 budget, the Dakuku said that N20 billion was budgeted for personal emolument and N15.2 billion has been spent, while overhead was allocated N24 billion but only N12 billion have been spent.

He stressed that capital expenditure was pegged at N18 billion with only N1.5 billion spent, noting that many contractors have not commenced work even though contracts have been awarded, adding that the agency also released N2.5 billion to the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Lynda Ikpeazu, commended the agency for exceeding its targeted contribution to the consolidated revenue fund.