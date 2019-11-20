Insurance Consumer Forum to Brainstorm on Creating Positive Consumers’ Experience

Ebere Nwoji

Issues bothering on Creating and Sustaining Positive Consumers’ Experience, Key to Insurance Growth in Nigeria, will form the thrust of this year’s edition of the Annual Insurance Consumers’ Forum organised by Almond Productions Limited.

The 2019 edition of the forum which will take place in Lagos , will provide a robust plat form for interaction between insurance practitioners and the insuring public on a free atmosphere on excellent customer service delivery.

Commenting on the uniqueness of this year’s edition of the forum, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Almond Productions Limited, Faith Ughwode, said following the success of previous editions, the theme of the current edition is anchored on “Creating and Sustaining Positive Customers Experience Key to Insurance Growth in Nigeria”.

She said the forum is scheduled for Friday, November 22nd, at the Kano Hall of NECA House Plot A2 Hakeem Balogun Street Central Business District Alausa Ikeja by 9:30am.

“The Forum this year will be chaired by GUS Wiggle, Managing Director WJE Integrated Resources Limited. Guest Speaker is Dr. Sarafadeen Raji Insurance and Health Management Consultant and Director Academic Planning Federal Polytechnic Offa while Discussant/ Panelist are Bode Opadokun Managing Director FBN General Insurance and Ebose Augustine Osegha Managing Director Anchor Insurance Company Limited”.

According to her, other highlights of the forum, includes the Open forum that will focus on the menace of FAKE CARGO Insurance at the ports.

She said the Panelist include the Zonal Coordinator Zone A Nigeria Customs Service, Chairman Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents ( ANLCA) and Chairman,National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders ( NAGAFF) as well as Registrar Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria ( CRFFN) .

Ugwode, said this year’s edition , is the first time the forum will have the regulators Panel which will examine the sub-theme: Revolutionising Customer Service in the Nigerian Insurance Industry: The Role of the Regulator.

She also said the Moderator of session is Dr. Adebayo Kolade Executive Director Zygosis Nigeria Limited.

According to her, the year’s edition of the forum is bigger and better because of the scope of participants who are drawn from trade groups in the formal and informal sectors, federal and state government agencies and parastatals, officers from the various law enforcement agencies who have dealings with the enforcement of insurance in Nigeria.

She further said the grand finale of the Forum this year is the 2019 Insurance Industry and Consumers Nite to be held on the 22nd of November at the Shell Hall Muson Centre by 6pm.

According to Ugwode, the event also aims at eradicate the negative notion about insurers being ” collectors of premium who don’t give anything back to those who don’t suffer loss.