Gbajabiamila Swears in Chidoka, Okwu, Ogah

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday sworn in the trio of Samson Okwu, Obinna Chidoka and Chinedu Ogah.

Gbajabiamila, during the plenary, supervised the oath-taking conducted for the three members by the Clerk of the House, Patrick Giwa.

Chidoka was sworn in after a Court of Appeal in Enugu had sacked Ifeanyi Ibezi, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) representing Idemili North and Idemili South federal constituencies of Anambra State.

The court in a unanimous judgment declared Chidoka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the authentic winner of the election conducted in February 2019.

Also, Okwu, a member of the PDP was equally sworn in after an Appeal Court recently upheld his victory as the winner of the 2019 House of Representatives election for Oju/Obi federal constituency in Benue State, and nullified the election of David Ogewu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Ogah of the APC was sworn in after the Court of Appeal in Enugu sacked Hon. Lazarus Ogbee, representing Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency of Ebonyi State in the House.