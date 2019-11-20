Fake Policemen Disrupted Polls in Bayelsa, Kogi, Says IG

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has said that the ‘policemen’ alleged to have disrupted Saturday’s governorship poll in parts of Bayelsa and Kogi States were “fake” and not the personnel officially deployed for election duties.

Adamu stated that all security personnel, who worked during the poll had “special identification tags”, adding that anyone without the tags was on illegal duty.

He spoke with State House Correspondents after President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs held a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, he said an investigation was ongoing, while 11 arrests had been made.