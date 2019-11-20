EAT’N’GO Celebrates United Nations World Children’s Day

To mark this year’s United Nations World Children’s Day, Eat’N’Go Limited, leading franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, have committed the sum of 50 million naira to Slum2School Africa, a volunteer-driven developmental organization that provides quality education to disadvantaged children in Nigeria.

The World Children’s Day is an annual celebration by United Nations, which promotes international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improvement of children’s welfare including education. So far over N38million naira has been raised by Eat’N’Go to provide education for 776 children across Nigeria, with outstanding N12million naira to be raised by end of December 2019 to send 1000 kids to school.

The funds raised so far, is through the company’s “Hope for Every Child, One Bite/Scoop/Swirl at a Time” initiative, in partnership with Slum2School Africa. This initiative contributed a 100 naira proceed from Eat’N’Go for every purchase of Cinnastix from Domino’s pizza, every bubble waffle from Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt and N100 for every waffle from Cold Stone Creamery from December 2018 till date.

Speaking on the importance of quality education in Nigeria, Patrick McMichael, Chief Executive Officer, Eat’N’Go Limited said “Every Nigerian child deserves access to quality education, which is why we decided at Eat’N’Go, to lend our support to Slum2School to raise funds to send 1000 kids to school. We believe that everyone has a role to play in addressing the issue of illiteracy as well as to sustain a healthy literacy rate in Nigeria. According to UNICEF, one in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria which means that there is a growing concern in Nigeria’s educational sector. With our donation, we are excited on how much impact we have been able to create as well as the smiles we have been able to put on the faces of these children in Nigeria.

We would like to also encourage individuals and other institutions to help make an impact in Nigeria’s educational development, in order to encourage a more sustainable society. By the year 2020, we hope to have the number of children we support increased to 1,200 with expanding our donation to 60million naira” he added.

The Founder of Slum2School Africa, Otto Orondaam said “It is very important that we all come together and find sustainable solution to ensure that millions of children across this nation are given an opportunity to have a brighter future, and this is what we are committed to do”.

The Eat’N’Go and Slum2School partnership is now two years old, driven by a common goal to impact educational development in Nigeria, by providing access to quality education including school needs such as; uniforms, textbooks, medicals and psychosocial support.