Designer, Roksanda Ilinčić Wows Lagos at Alara

Alara, a leading concept store in Lagos that showcases a variety of contemporary art, design, fashion, cuisine and culture, last weekend organized a special trunk show for celebrated designer, Roksanda Ilinčić.

The ‘Meet the Designer’ event, which was sponsored by Martini, was a tasteful interaction between luxury fashion and art, bringing together fashionistas and art connoisseurs.

From voluminous sleeves to dramatic capes, trendy wears lined the walls. The fabrics exuded opulence as the very powerful and stylish elite of Lagos walked over the shimmering carpets.

The guests included the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aisha Ahmad; wife of the Kwara State governor, Olufolake AbdulRazaq; Managing Director and CEO Standard Chartered Bank Limited, Nigeria, Bola Adesola; General Counsel, Exxon Mobil Nigeria, Adesua Dozie; CEO and Founder, Ebony Life TV, Mo Abudu; and Founder and CEO, Alara, Reni Folawiyo, amongst other.

Roksanda Ilinčić, the Serbian born fashion designer, who is based in London, is the founder of the eponymous label Roksanda.

The label, which offers a range of day and evening dresses, accessories, swimwear as well as children’s wear is available in over 125 stockists around the world.

This was the designer’s first event at Alara where the concept store has been parading her brand for a few seasons now. Roksanda employs the use of bold and playful colours, luxurious fabrics, clean, elegant lines and geometric patterns to accentuate femininity and inspire confidence in women everywhere.

Her list of notable clients include: Megan Markle, Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, Anne Hathaway, Amy Adams and Emily Blunt, amongst others.