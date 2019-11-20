Afreximbank Lists Benefits of ERG

Egypt’s decision to establish an export risk guarantee (ERG) company will give a major boost to the country’s role as a critical hub for intra-African trade and allow it to be a key driver in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah has said.

Welcoming the announcement that the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) had approved the establishment of an Export Credit Risk Guarantee company with a capital of $600 million, Oramah said the company would make it possible for Egypt to take advantage of the many promising opportunities for trade between it and other African countries.

He said that the company would greatly compliment Afreximbank’s service offerings promoting Egypt-Africa trade by creating more capacity, noting that the Bank had provided an aggregate of about $7.5 billion in support of Egypt-Africa trade and contract financing in the past few years.

“Afreximbank will share risks with the Export Credit Risk Guarantee company and will fund projects covered by the company where necessary,” stated the President, who went on to congratulate CBE Governor Tarek Amer and the CBE Board for their initiative in setting up the company.

The establishment of the company follows an in-depth study carried out by the Central Bank in partnership with the Afreximbank, which highlighted that lack of required financial services, lack of information, high levels of risk and high cost of financing were hindering investors and banks from taking advantage of opportunities for trade between Egypt and other African countries.

The study also pointed out that, given its economic potential, geographical location and strong relationship with other African countries, Egypt had the capacity to support African trade if the necessary banking entities and supporting instruments were available.